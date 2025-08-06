Despite being the test circuit for the four Queensland-based teams, the Ipswich circuit hasn’t hosted a series round since way back in 2019.

Since then it has undergone significant upgrades thanks to the investment of current owner Tony Quinn.

For that reason, there is genuine excitement around the Ipswich Super440 and expectations of a decent crowd.

Given the five-year break between drinks, only 11 of what will be a total of 26 drivers on the grid this weekend have ever raced a main game Supercar at QR.

Chaz Mostert, David Reynolds, Cam Waters, Will Davison, Nick Percat, James Courtney, Anton De Pasquale, Andre Heimgartner, James Golding, Macauley Jones and Jack Le Brocq are the drivers who were there in 2019.

It is a high-volume use circuit that hosts a lot of racing, though, so few drivers can be classed as inexperienced when it comes to the six-corner layout.

The regular field will be bolstered by a pair of wildcards this weekend, with Matt Stone Racing fielding a Camaro for Cameron Crick, and Triple Eight the Supercheap Auto-backed entry for Zach Bates.

All eyes will be on Broc Feeney as he looks to cap off a dominant run by becoming the first-ever Supercars Sprint Cup Champion.

He holds a 220-point advantage over Will Brown on a weekend where a maximum of 315 points is up for grabs, making it all but a formality for Feeney to take the inaugural sprint crown.

By doing so he will lock himself into Finals, although such is his current points haul that he will comfortably progress after the Bathurst 1000 anyway.

The Ipswich Super440 is the third-last round before drivers need to be locked into the top 10 to take part in Finals.

As the name suggests, the Super440 format will be in action this weekend.

That means two qualifying sessions and two one-stop, 140-kilometre races on Saturday, the first on Dunlop’s soft compound tyre and the second on the super soft tyre. On Sunday all of the running is on the soft tyre with qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and two-stop, 200-kilometre race.

When is the Ipswich Super440?

The fifth round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Queensland Raceway, Ipswich on August 8-10.

Ipswich Super440 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, August 8

Practice 1 – 12:05pm (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 12:20pm (30 mins)

Saturday, August 9

Qualifying for Race 1 – 9:35am

Qualifying for Race 2 – 10:25am

Race 1 – 12:45pm (39 laps)

Race 2 – 4:10pm (39 laps)

Sunday, August 10

Qualifying for Race 3 – 10:20am

Top 10 Shootout – 12:40pm

Race 3 – 3:15pm (63 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Ipswich Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1 and Race 2. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part 1 will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to Part 2, where they will have another 10 minutes to set the first five rows of the grid. After the grid is set for Race 1, that format is immediately repeated for Race 2, except on the super soft tyre rather than the soft.

Format 3 will be used for Race 3. Part 1 of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to Q2. At the end of another 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout. That single-lap dash will then determine the first five rows of the grid.

How to watch Supercars Ipswich Super440 on TV

Live coverage of the Supercars Ipswich Super440 will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage of the Ipswich Super440.

How to live stream Supercars Ipswich Super440

The Ipswich Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Ipswich Super440 broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, August 8

Foxtel/Kayo – 111:45am

Saturday, August 9

Foxtel/Kayo – 8am

Sunday, August 10

Foxtel/Kayo – 8am

Will there be live updates from the Ipswich Super440?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Ipswich Super440 thanks to Mobil 1.

Ipswich Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Ipswich Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Ipswich Super440 weather forecast

The forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology for the Ipswich area includes a “shower or two” across Friday and Saturday and a “slight chance of a shower” on Sunday.

What are the support categories at the Ipswich Super440?

Supercars will headline the bill with support from Super2, Porsche Carrera Cup, GR Cup and the Australian Superbike Championship.

2025 Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 track schedule (all times local/AEST)