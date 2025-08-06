The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner currently sits 17th in the championship, 195 points away from 10th with three rounds before the finals begin.

Davison describes his season to date as “a bit of a disaster” but says he’s “not going to bring out the excuse book” amid a building year for the rejuvenated team.

New teammate Brodie Kostecki is sixth in the standings and on track to make the finals, while Davison is one of many needing a big enduro campaign to change his fortunes.

However, Davison says he’s more focused on building towards 2026 with a strong end to the year than whether or not he makes the cut.

“I’d much rather finish the year getting some big results than scraping into the top 10 in the points. I couldn’t really care,” Davison told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, I want to be in the finals because it gives you a clean sheet, but really I care more about having good rounds to finish the year than where I finish in the points right now.

“I think the potential is there, we’ve just had way too many issues, which is frustrating, but behind the scenes we’ve been responding and working through it.

“I’m really excited to continue on for the second half of the year. I’ve got so much to play for, forgetting the finals.

“Everyone is fixated on that, I’m fixated on getting our form consistent, getting our team functioning amazingly for the back half of the year.

“It’s been more frustrating than I would have hoped but we’ve got great people, great energy within the team and we’re going in a really good direction.

“That’s what I feel really optimistic about.”

Davison is one of few drivers outside of the finals spots that does not have to worry about the swirling Supercars silly season.

DJR boss David Noble moved to shut down any questions around the 42-year-old’s future in June, declaring him “a long-term driver with us”.

Davison says he was never in doubt for 2026 following his latest contract renewal signed during 2024.

“I spent all last year part of the silly season,” Davison said.

“A big part for me in the new deal that I did was wanting to not be a part of this year’s, knowing we had a big rebuilding phase in the team and stuff as well.

“We don’t need that distraction right now, we’ve got too much other stuff we need to get right and that we’re working on in the background.

“Obviously that’s coming good, and I’ve got a big job to play as well. The expectations in the team are high and we’re all demanding a lot from each other.”

Davison has a single podium finish to his name in 2025 – scored at Taupo in April – ahead of this weekend’s Ipswich Super440.

Last time Supercars visited Queensland Raceway in July of 2019, Davison snapped a 1021-podium drought while driving a 23Red Racing Mustang.