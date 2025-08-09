Feeney’s Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Will Brown took victory in the 39-lap sprint race at Queensland Raceway.

Stewards deemed the Red Bull-backed #88 Chevrolet Camaro jumped the start and was duly penalised for the indiscretion.

Feeney, who protested over the radio, had five seconds added to his pit stop and returned to the race behind Brown after the pit stops.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood took the final place on the podium in the #2 Ford Mustang.

“It’s great to get a win, finally, it’s been a fair while now,” said Brown.

“To be honest, it’s not really the way we want to do it but unfortunately Broc got a jump start there. But I’m a race car driver and I’m selfish so I’ll take that win.

“I’m stoked for our side of the garage to get a win, everyone did a fantastic job. The cars were super-fast, we were able to gap the field.”

Feeney said he just had to put his head down after being told of the penalty.

“Obviously didn’t do anything different, hence the question at the start, but they said I was moving at the start,” said Feeney.

“Fair enough. If you’re moving, you get a penalty. We’ll go back and have a look at why. I didn’t feel like I was moving as such, hence the question back to them.

“A great job by the team for a one-two. Obviously gutted I slipped up there and cost us a win, but overall, we’ve still got a really fast car.”

There’s a LOT to unpack from this Lap 1/Turn 1 bungle! Follow all the action with Live Timing here: https://t.co/F4sYFUebMn #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/KB024UVNCz — Supercars (@supercars) August 9, 2025

Feeney got the holeshot into the first turn. Alongside him, Wood was slow away and gifted second place to Brown Richie Stanaway threatened to pass Wood as well on the run to Turn 1 but couldn’t quite make the move work.

Just seconds into the race, the chaos began when Cooper Murray’s #99 Camaro tried to slip between Matt Payne’s #26 Mustang and Thomas Randle. Murray wound up climbing over the rear of the #55 Mustang, shooting the Camaro skyward.

The mayhem continued when Kai Allen in the #26 Mustang got into the back of Aaron Cameron. The #3 Mustang spun across Turn 1 and buried itself the gravel trap.

At the same time that Murray tried to turn into Turn 1, Zach Bates in the #888 Camaro hooked the left rear of the #99 Camaro. The nose of the Erebus Motorsport racer tagged Allen and sent him spinning.

The melee continued with Jack Le Brocq’s #9 Camaro copping a hit in every corner. Jaxon Evans’ #12 Camaro made contact with Brodie Kostecki’s #38 Mustang, which in turn hit Le Brocq.

Other cars went scrambling through the gravel trap, including Cam Hill in his new-look #4 Camaro and his Matt Stone Racing teammate Cameron Crick in the #35 Camaro wildcard entry.

Le Brocq, Evans, and Kostecki all came to the lane for repairs. Cameron continued after he was pulled out of gravel trap and lost one lap to the leaders.

The race restarted on Lap 4 with Feeney ahead of Brown, Wood, Stanaway, and Cameron Waters. Shortly thereafter, Feeney was delivered the news that he had jumped the start and was given a five-second penalty to serve during his pit stop.

Feeney, Brown, and Wood left Stanaway in their wake to fend off Waters and a hungry pack of cars behind him including David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Chaz Mostert, James Golding, and Matt Payne.

Waters looked like he might threaten to overtake Stanaway but couldn’t pull off a pass. With 19 laps to go, the #6 Mustang came to the pits.

De Pasquale was able to make the undercut pay dividends and took what was effectively fourth.

Stanaway and Mostert responded to Waters and pitted a lap later, opting to take four tyres over the likes of De Pasquale and Waters who took two.

Feeney pitted with 16 laps to go and Brown responded a lap later. After the penalty was served, Feeney trailed Brown by 3.2 seconds.

Once the pit stops were completed, it was Brown who led Feeney by just half a second. Wood was a distant third and more than five seconds in arrears. De Pasquale was fourth.

Bryce Fullwood was running as high as fifth but faded to 11th after his decision to pit early hurt late in the race. Still, he improved on where he started.

Cameron Waters completed the top five ahead of Matt Payne, Chaz Mostert, Richie Stanaway, David Reynolds, and Will Davison.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 Race 2, Queensland Raceway