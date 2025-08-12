During the third race of the weekend at Queensland Raceway, Brown passed Wood with a forceful move at the final corner that the New Zealander didn’t take kindly to.

Wood responded with a tap that tipped the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver into a spin at Turn 3.

Post-race, Wood said he didn’t mean to turn Brown and offered an apology to the 2024 champion.

However, speaking on the latest episode of his Lucky Dogs podcast, Brown said he “bookmarked it” for future battles.

“He’s ninth. I’m third. I’ve got a ticket to the finals,” said Brown.

“I can tell you right now, I’m going to remember that one. I just think, at the end of the day, if you let it slide he’s going to think he won.”

Brown has been an advocate of drivers being forceful at times, and earlier this year warned that it could lead to tit-for-tat retaliation.

However, the Red Bull racer said he felt his move on Wood didn’t warrant such a strong response.

“I had the shits about that though because I didn’t feel like what I did to him was bad enough to turn [me around],” Brown added.

“I didn’t think it was bad enough to ruin someone’s race over it. I had the shits, I still have the shits about it to be honest.

“I think he tried coming and apologising. I don’t even know if he was trying to apologise yesterday though. I’m not sure.

“He came over to talk to me, kind of said, ‘I thought your pass was worse than it was’.

“He said, ‘You were into my rear bar and rubbed me up’ and he goes, ‘You should have known what I was like’ and pretty much said I’m going to turn you around if you do that.”

Will Brown is turned following contact from Ryan Wood.

Brodie Kostecki said Brown’s move was “a bit naughty” but admitted that the cars were so close that “we need to generate different ways to pass.”

Last year’s champion said the move was fair in his mind based on the current passing playbook adopted by stewards.

“People were obviously unhappy,” Brown said of his move on Wood.

“They reckon that I rubbed him up the corner before, but there’s no way to pass around Ipswich without what I did there.

“I don’t think that really unsettled him that much and it wasn’t that bad. Then I was trying to pass Heimgartner and I’m like, ‘I need to make this happen’ and I was struggling.

“I was getting understeer and I was like, ‘Oh no, Woody is getting closer and closer’ and I knew he’d hit me somewhere.

“But to be honest, I thought he’d probably done enough and he’d be smart enough to hit me somewhere to move me out of the road or just to say ‘Hey, I’m unhappy’ but I didn’t think he’d turn me.”

More angles from THAT contact between Cars 1 & 2!

On the cooldown lap, Brown and Wood banged doors – each in a display of frustration.

Brown, who finished 16th on the road but was later classified 23rd due to a pit stop penalty, had to drive past several cars to reach Wood further up the road in seventh.

Wood was stung for the move on Brown that classified him 21st.

“I had to pass like 10 people to get to him on the warm down lap and I’m weaving through everyone,” Brown recalled.

“I was actually quite smart about it because I was like, I’m just going to get to him and then I’m not going to run into him, but when I get down to Turn 3 I’m just not going to turn and he has to turn at some point.

“So I just kept rolling straight and he was on my outside he just turned hard right into my door. I was like, that’s fair enough. He had to turn in at some point. I was trying to sort of put him in the gravel.

“Then he came back on and came around at the exit of Turn 3, drove into the side of me and then I gave him the finger.”