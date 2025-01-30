Ickx’s Great Race win sits amongst a string of achievements that include six Le Mans victories, eight Grand Prix wins and a Dakar Rally triumph.

The Belgian, 80, has returned to Mount Panorama for the first time since 1978 as part of an ambassadorial role with Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis.

Standing alongside the Falcon in Bathurst’s pit lane, Ickx presented the 1977 Bathurst trophy to the Bathurst Regional Council on behalf of the Moffat family.

It will live at the National Motor Racing Museum alongside the famous car.

Moffat, 85, lives with dementia and was unable to make the ceremony. Ickx paid tribute to Moffat when asked by Speedcafe how it feels to be back at Bathurst.

“It was unexpected in a way, and I can say it’s nice to be back,” he said.

“We received already a warm welcome in Sydney, and now Bathurst is special, as you know it.

“My first comment is to say we are missing Allan Moffat, who has been a real legend in Australian saloon car racing.

“He is a multi-winner at Bathurst, and yes, I had the chance to be with him and we won the race.

“But Bathurst is a very demanding track. I had two slow laps this morning. It’s twisty, it’s very demanding and is a very unique track in this way.”

The Moffat/Ickx Bathurst victory came as part of a 1-2 finish for the team and remains Ford’s most famous Mountain triumph.

“The memories of the win and the cars is one point, but the most important is the memory of the people you have met in your life,” Ickx said.

“Nostalgia of the past I don’t have, but I have the nostalgia of those who made all this possible, because in driving, the job is made before the start.

“That means you have a group of people who work in the shed, who have the passion for motor racing and the expertise, when you receive a good car in the end, it’s reasonably easy to win.

“But today definitely the car makes me think about Allan, who hasn’t been able to join us today.”

Ickx will take to the track during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend aboard a Genesis concept car.