Just before 3pm and with a little more than two hours remaining in the day’s running, the #31 entry parked near pit entry alight before being extinguished.
Speedcafe understands the fire was caused by a battery-related issue. The rear bumper suffered significant damage as a result.
It’s the second battery-related fire in the space of a few hours after Cameron Hill’s #4 Chevrolet Camaro suffered a battery charger fire during the morning.
Golding was spotted walking from the car towards the PremiAir Racing garage before being attended to by onsite medical staff.
