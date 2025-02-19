Just before 3pm and with a little more than two hours remaining in the day’s running, the #31 entry parked near pit entry alight before being extinguished.

Speedcafe understands the fire was caused by a battery-related issue. The rear bumper suffered significant damage as a result.

It’s the second battery-related fire in the space of a few hours after Cameron Hill’s #4 Chevrolet Camaro suffered a battery charger fire during the morning.

Featured Videos

Golding was spotted walking from the car towards the PremiAir Racing garage before being attended to by onsite medical staff.

More to come.