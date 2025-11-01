Kostecki and Brown have put up $2500 for a driver competing in the upcoming Sandown round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup.

The duo, who co-host the Lucky Dogs podcast, gave Charlie Parker a cool $2500 to take the side of his #69 Toyota GR86 at the recent Gold Coast 500 meeting.

That offer is up for grabs again, with Kostecki and Brown imploring GR Cup participants to express their interest.

Self-nominations are to be made via the comments section on the Lucky Dogs Facebook page HERE.

“We both want to give back to the sport a little bit, but also to the young guys and bring content like this, but also seeing if we can help the young guys,” said Brown.

The GR Cup will form part of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 support car on November 14-16.