Off the back of victory in Mexico City, Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen is the bona fide favourite.

A victory would put van Gisbergen at the top of the pile of foreign-born drivers to win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He currently shares that accolade with teammate Daniel Suarez and Marcos Ambrose. All three drivers have two Cup Series wins.

The two previous editions of the Chicago street race were affected by rain.

Coincidentally, van Gisbergen won the inaugural race and finished last in the second running. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman won in 2024 having finished last the year prior.

If van Gisbergen goes back-to-back on road courses, he’ll end a five-race streak of different road course winners.

Five of the last 11 road course races were won by drivers getting their first road course win.

The most successful road course racer on the grid is Hendrick’s Chase Elliott, who has seven wins to his name. He arrives in Chicago off the back of victory in Atlanta.

Toyota drivers Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing) have three road course wins apiece.

Who are the Supercars drivers at Chicago?

There will be two current and one former Supercars driver racing in downtown Chicago as part of the NASCAR weekend.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Blanchard Racing Team co-driver Jack Perkins will join Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 Toyota Supra.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Will Brown joins Kaulig Racing in the #13 Chevrolet Camaro.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen makes his third Chicago start in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro with WeatherTech backing.

Van Gisbergen will also race in the Xfinity Series a day prior to the Cup Series race with JR Motorsports in the #9 Red Bull WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro.

When is the NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicago race?

The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course is scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at 6:40am AEST. The race is scheduled for 50 laps.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago race?

The Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course is scheduled for Monday, July 7 at 4:25am AEST. The race is scheduled for 75 laps.

How to watch NASCAR Chicago races in Australia

Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports will have coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race from 5:30am AEST on Sunday, July 6.

Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports will have coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series race from 3:30am AEST on Monday, July 7.

Neither practice nor qualifying will be broadcast live on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Live timing is available on the official NASCAR website.

The Motor Racing Network will also have full radio coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series race via MRN.com or the official NASCAR website.

NASCAR Chicago weekend schedule (AEST)

Saturday, July 5

Xfinity Series – Practice: 11:30pm-12:50am

Sunday, July 6

Xfinity Series – Qualifying: 12:30am-1:30am

Cup Series – Practice: 2am-3am

Cup Series – Qualifying: 3am-4am

Xfinity Series – Race: 6:40am (50 laps)

Monday, July 7

Cup Series – Race: 4:25am (75 laps)