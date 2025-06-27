The #66 ThorSport Ford F-150 will also don his own ‘Waters Whisky’ brand on the bonnet.
Waters will make his first start in the Truck Series in more than a year.
His last start came at Kansas Speedway, where he was 19th, which came shortly after his debut at Martinsville, where he was 30th.
As it stands, the Truck Series race will not have a live broadcast in Australia on Fox Sports or Kayo.
Smooth sips and solid fits.🥃🤘
Cam Waters takes on Lime Rock Park in style with the No. 66 Waters Whisky X TRADIE Ford F-150. Catch all the action LIVE this Saturday at 1PM ET on Fox👀#WatersWhisky #TRADIE #FordPerformance #CamWaters pic.twitter.com/q17z2Rhvh5
— ThorSport Racing (@ThorSportRacing) June 26, 2025
