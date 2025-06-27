The #66 ThorSport Ford F-150 will also don his own ‘Waters Whisky’ brand on the bonnet.

Waters will make his first start in the Truck Series in more than a year.

His last start came at Kansas Speedway, where he was 19th, which came shortly after his debut at Martinsville, where he was 30th.

As it stands, the Truck Series race will not have a live broadcast in Australia on Fox Sports or Kayo.