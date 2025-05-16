The newly-appointed leader of the WA Liberal party has come out in opposition of the state government’s plans to host a street race at Burswood Park.

His comments followed yesterday’s announcement from Premier Roger Cook that community consultation has begun, which also included a first look at the proposed circuit.

Interestingly, the announcement put a premium on the multi-use potential of the precinct with music and cycling industry figures in attendance, and no direct reference to Supercars.

There was, however, a reference to a ‘once-a-year marquee motorsport festival’.

Zampilas accused the government of “spin” with its handling of this latest announcement, referencing the $217.5 million pledge for the facility made during the build-up to the recent state election.

That featured Brad Jones Racing star Andre Heimgartner and then-Supercars driver Aaron Love, as well as imagery of Cook sitting in an ex-Perkins Engineering Commodore Supercar.

“It is all spin,” said Zempilas on Thursday. “They did not announce with microphones, singing. They did not announce on pushbikes. They announced in a V8 Supercar.

“What do you think the intention of that announcement was?”

The WA Liberals kept quiet on the matter of the street race in the build-up to what was ultimately a heavy loss to Labor in the election.

Public opposition has only come since Zempilas was appointed leader of the party in the wake of that election landslide.

Ironically, much of Zempilas’s success was built in elite sport.

He built a media career with the Seven Network as an AFL caller and TV presenter, becoming one of Perth’s most influential people.

He has since parlayed that influence into politics, becoming Lord Mayor of Perth before this latest promotion to leader of the opposition.

Zempilas isn’t the only opponent of the street race, with Victoria Park mayor Karen Vernon having long been against the plan.

Supercars is currently planning to open its 2027 season at this new street circuit.