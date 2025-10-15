All proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program. CLICK HERE to make your bid.

The flag has been prepared after being signed by all the champions of the modern “V8” Supercars era from 1993 to 2024.

The names include Glenn Seton, Mark Skafie, John Bowe, Craig Lowndes, Marcos Ambrose, Russell Ingall, Rick Kelly, Garth Tander, Jamie Whincup, Shane Van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Brodie Kostecki and reigning champion Will Brown.

Each champion has his own individual white square on the flag and each year he won the title is acknowledged in that space. This includes the seven championships of Whincup and the five titles of Skaife.

Whincup won the first of his two titles in a Ford Falcon in 2008 and 2009 and the remaining five (2011-2014, 2017) in a Holden Commodore.

Two of the former champions, Shane van Gisbergen (2016, 2021-22) and Scott McLaughlin (2018-2020) are now permanently based in the US, continuing their careers in NASCAR and IndyCar respectively, but took the time to make themselves available to sign the flag.

The flag on offer covers several great eras of Australian touring car racing from Seton’s inaugural title in his own Ford Credit EB Falcon in 1993 to Brown’s championship in the Red Bull Ampol Camaro in 2024.

Seton will be this at year’s dinner to personally present the flag.

“Last year’s inaugural Pirtek Legends Night really set a new benchmark for the sport,” said Seton.

“It really was an entertaining and fun event and raised some terrific money for Motorsport Ministries, who do some great work.

“This flag is pretty unique and I am sure will generate an enormous amount of interest on the night. I Iook forward to meeting the winning bidder and handing them the flag.”

Pirtek Legends Night founder Brett “Crusher” Murray has personally donated the flag through his company, BAM Media.

“I am fortunate to have a personal relationship with most of these former champions and they were all very generous with their support,” said Murray.

“This is a very unique piece and hopefully will encourage a few collectors to dig into their pockets.”

As well as the signed flag there will also be the chance to wave the chequered flag on the Gold Coast’s Sunday race and purchase an original “extra” Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a six-person dinner with AFL playing and coaching great Chris Scott, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list