Following Practice 1, officials conducted a Safety Car test. It was at that point the #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver stopped on the grid.

The five-minute Safety Car test preceded a period dedicated to practice starts.

“After the chequered flag was displayed and the Race Director announced the commencement of a Safety Car test, Car 9 stopped on the grid,” the stewards’ decision read.

Featured Videos

Le Brocq was found to have breached rule: “B6.5.17.1 Failure to follow directions of the RD”

“The Event Program in the Further Supplementary Regulations referenced a 5 minute Safety Car test immediately following the Session to be followed by practice starts should a Driver wish to perform one,” the report read.

“During the Session the RD made an announcement over RMC explaining the procedure to be followed at the end of the Session regarding the Safety Car test to be followed by practice starts.

“The Driver explained that he believed that all Cars would be permitted to perform practice starts on the grid having taken the chequered flag at the end of the lap prior as has been the convention in previous Championship Events.

“He was not directed by the Team to do so but was not told that practice starts at that point in time were forbidden. He said that after stopping momentarily, he was told by the Team that a Safety Car test had commenced and he should move off immediately. He did so. He did not perform a practice start. No other Driver was affected.

“The Stewards having considered the matter extensively determine that by stopping on the grid when the Safety Car test was underway, the Driver of Car 9 disobeyed the RD’s instructions issued over RMC.

“By stopping on the grid as the Safety Car test commenced, the Driver of Car 9 created potentially unsafe circumstances. The display of the SC Boards and flags ought to have been noticed by the Driver of Car 9. The Authorised Representative acknowledged that he ought to have given clear instructions to the Driver over team radio.

“The Stewards accept that the infringement was a consequence of a misunderstanding on the part of the Driver which was in part attributable to an absence of clear direction by his Team. For these reasons the Stewards determined to reprimand the Driver of Car 9.

“The Competitor is reminded that Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are set out in B7.7.2 and the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5.”