The Gold Coast-based team spent the lion’s share of the 2025 season bogged at the bottom of the pit lane, though it briefly flirted with success.

James Golding nearly won the Bathurst 1000 with David Russell but for a post-race penalty that demoted them to third.

That was the only significant highlight this season, as Golding failed to make the Finals Series.

Teammate Richie Stanaway scored just three top 10 finishes and unceremoniously split with the team with two rounds remaining, and was replaced by Jayden Ojeda.

Wholesale change is imminent for the Gold Coast-based team, with Golding on his way out too, joining the Blanchard Racing Team. He will be replaced by Declan Fraser.

Roland Dane will officially start as PremiAir team principal in the new year, bringing championship-winning pedigree to the squad.

At the same time, engineering guru Ludo Lacroix will depart, though his last words for the team have left a lasting impression on Xiberras.

“We all know what happened at Bathurst, and to stand on the podium at Mount Panorama is always something to be celebrated, but of course, for us it was a big case of what could have been,” Xiberras said.

“To cross the finish line first and yet stand on the third step was certainly a lot to wrap our heads around and is still something that leaves us with conflicted feelings now when we look back upon it.

“Having said all of that, when you look at the big picture, it shows our potential. It shows what we can do, that we can genuinely be in the frame to win the biggest race of the year.

“As Ludo said in his interviews at the Adelaide Grand Final, we just need to stop making mistakes.”

Xiberras hailed his team’s efforts this year, but called for consistency.

“We have been very proud of the crew and how the pit stops have improved across the year,” he said.

“They are consistently delivering slick stops, which is a big part of the equation – but we need to stop making mistakes that result in poor qualifying, in-race penalties or damage.

“We need to bring it all together – fast cars, no mistakes in the lane or on track, good qualifying, strong race pace, clever strategy, and smart driving.

“When we can do that, that is when more Shootouts, more poles, more podiums, and hopefully our first win, will come – and I am determined for this to happen in 2026.

“Make no doubt, next year is all about our redemption arc, that is for sure.”