The Brad Jones Racing driver was on a warm-up lap when PremiAir Racing’s James Golding approached the #96 Chevrolet Camaro at speed.

Unaware of the approaching #31 car, Jones swerved into the path of Golding at Turn 9.

The moment caught left commentators Mark Skaife and Neil Crompton aghast.

Featured Videos

“Seriously. What a shame,” said Crompton at the time.

“That’s a monster,” added Skaife.

“That was perilously close to a very big shunt,” Crompton continued.

“Mark talked about the fact that traffic could have implications and here is an outcome.

“Macca saw him at the last minute, but it’s too late and it’s probably going to be judged as impeding.”

Crompton was accurate in his assessment with Jones handed a three-place grid penalty.

That dropped him from 23rd to 25th.

Jones was found to have breached Schedule B2 Article 2.1.1 which covers careless driving, departing from the standard of a competent driver.

Extremely close call for Golding whilst on a flyer 🤯 Follow all the action from the Thrifty Sydney 500 with our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/RcREnFKnkE#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/ic4rRYFrtB — Supercars (@supercars) February 21, 2025

“The Driver of Car 96 admitted to driving slowly on the racing line,” read the stewards’ report.

“He said that he was not warned by his Team of the approaching Car.

“He said that he saw the lights on the approaching Car in his mirrors but thought Car 31 was on the same preparation strategy as himself and had turned its lights on early.

“He acknowledged that he had impeded Car 31.

“Having considered the matter extensively the Stewards found the breach established and

impose the standard Penalty for impeding in Qualifying.”

Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Sydney 500 is scheduled for 7:50pm AEDT.