The session got off to a weird start when the two Blanchard Racing Team Fords collided on their way out of pit lane, prompting a red flag.

Once the first segment resumed there was a flurry of activity as drivers looked to book a spot in the top 18, which would progress to the second segment.

The majority went early with a single run, Waters leading the way by five-one thousandths of a second from Brodie Kostecki.

Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood and Cam Hill all opted to run late instead, with the former charging to top spot while Wood and Hill both dropped into the Top 10.

Segment 1 was followed by a bizarrely long 10-minute break before the remaining drivers returned to the track looking for a spot in the Top 10 Shootout.

Again most drivers went early, Waters bolting to the top with a 1m28.899s.

That would ultimately be good enough for provisional pole, Broc Feeney falling two-tenths short of the Race 1 winner.

Matt Payne was third fastest ahead of Mostert, while reigning champion Will Brown – who was outside the Top 10 in the first segment – ended up fifth.

Thomas Randle was sixth fastest from Brad Jones Racing pair Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood.

Wood and Hill rounded out those that will take place in the single-lap dash.

Hill’s Matt Stone Racing teammate Nick Percat was left on the bubble in 11th after opting to run late in the second segment.

The real surprise was Kostecki, who went from third in the first segment to 16th on the grid, three spots behind teammate Will Davison.

Pole will be determined by the Top 10 Shootout at 4:35pm local time.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Sydney 500, Qualifying for Race 2