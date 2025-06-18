Now in his fourth full-time season, the 22-year-old Triple Eight driver has four wins of the last six races and holds a healthy 72-point championship lead with three Sprint Cup rounds remaining.

Even more ominous for the Supercars field is that Hidden Valley is one of the Gold Coast-based driver’s best circuits, winning both races there in 2024 and another in 2023.

Seemingly spurred on by defeat in the 2024 championship to then new teammate Will Brown, Feeney is this year looking more and more like his mentor and team boss Jamie Whincup.

Whincup even strayed from the “team effort” script in the aftermath of Perth, declaring Feeney had “single-handedly” seized the key moments to deliver the victories.

Perhaps the biggest endorsement of Feeney’s ability since Perth has come via rival Richie Stanaway, who threw back to his rival’s pole position at the New Zealand Grand Prix in February.

“I reckon if he wins the championship, we should send him to F2, that’s how we can slow him down,” Stanaway said on the Drivers Only podcast.

“The reason why I say that is he rocked up to the last round [of Formula Regional Oceania and was] ahead of Arvid Lindblad, who is getting his super licence now to be put into F1.

“I think for Broc to turn up at the fifth round and qualify on pole, I don’t think he’d ever raced an open-wheeler before…”

Stanaway knows the level required in F2, having been a race winner in the predecessor F1 feeder series, GP2.

He also knows better than most just how well Feeney is performing this year, given PremiAir Racing is among the customers that receive data from the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros.

Feeney’s two wins in Perth were particularly notable given the Wanneroo circuit was one he’d struggled on 12 months earlier.

The 2024 championship runner-up revealed in Perth that he’d “really tried to work on my driving to suit tracks like this”, giving insight into the work put in behind the scenes.

“I’m someone who goes away and looks at what I do a lot,” he said when asked by Speedcafe about how he goes about the task of trying to improve at specific tracks.

“I try and work on it during the week, I don’t just rock up on race weekends, bring my suitcase and go racing. It’s my full-time job and I work very hard at my craft.

“I just go and analyse what I need to do better on weekends. At the moment, I feel like a sim racer who goes racing a couple of weekends of the year. I do plenty of that at the moment.

“I’m working hard on my craft as always with the team. I like analysing stuff and figuring out what I can do better.”

Having declined several outside racing opportunities to focus on Supercars in 2024, Feeney says a change of heart in that regard has also helped him take the next step.

“I’ve been racing heaps as well, and I think all the GT racing has been helping me a lot,” he said.

“I’ve been super busy, which has been good. But momentum’s the biggest thing right now, and I’m just trying to keep that going.

“Darwin’s been good to us before, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to be strong there again. We’ve just got to continue to work hard, and hopefully we can have another solid weekend.”