A lowly 12th place finish on Saturday at Sandown dropped Waters from fourth to sixth in the championship race, 57 points outside the cut-off to advance to the title decider.

In a double blow for Tickford, teammate Thomas Randle struggled to 16th and is now a full 104 points adrift of the fourth-placed cut-off in seventh.

“We just didn’t have enough car speed in the race,” surmised Waters on Saturday evening.

“Bit of a challenging day but we still got some points, and I think we’re better on the other tyre, so we’re trying to look at the positives.

“We’ll come out swinging tomorrow, take some cars out, do whatever we need to do.”

The move from the super soft to the soft tyre for Sunday’s action is expected to suit the Tickford Mustangs.

Waters and Randle could also benefit from forecast rain that threatens to mix up the order – a prospect not lost on team manager Matt Roberts.

“The wet brings out the demon in a few of them and I know I’ve got a couple there in the wet,” Roberts told Speedcafe.

“There’s a part of me thinking I’d like it to rain, but I’m not fussed.

“I think we’ll be quick in the wet or on the soft. We had reasonable pace on Friday on that tyre, so we’re going in with a lot more confidence, that’s for sure.”

The Finals Series format allows drivers still in contention to progress through to the next round on points, or simply by winning a race.

Tickford has not won since Waters swept the season opener in Sydney back in February, but may need to break the drought to ensure one of its drivers makes the final four.

“Hopefully the guys can put it together and drag home some results for us. We’ll give it our best shot,” Roberts added.

“There is a little bit of salt in the wounds at the moment, but there’s no point dwelling on it, the guys are fully focused on maximising the car. That’s all we can do.”

Qualifying begins on Sunday at 11:20am AEDT, which will be immediately followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:10pm AEDT. Sunday’s race is slated for 3:20pm AEDT.