The Sandown breach occurred in Friday afternoon’s ride session, where both Shell Mustangs were observed parking parallel in the team’s pit bay while loading and unloading passengers.

Supercars rules state that “cars are not permitted to parallel park in their Pit Bay at any time during the Event Ride session”.

A stewards report noted that the fines are consistent with previous penalties for the breach.

“The Stewards received and examined a Stewards Referral and Charge Sheet from the Deputy Race Director, which contains a signed admission by the Competitor’s Authorised Representative to the breach of the Rule, agreement to the penalty recommended by the Deputy Race Director and an acknowledgement that in doing so they waive all rights of Appeal,” it read.

“The Stewards accept the admission of the Authorised Representative of the Competitor and find that penalty is consistent with penalties for similar breaches.

“The Competitor is reminded that Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are set out in B7.7.2 and the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5.”