Tickford Racing’s Super2 Series leader is getting an early look at life as a Dick Johnson Racing driver ahead of his graduation to the Supercars Championship with the squad in 2026.

The 18-year-old was recently announced to be replacing veteran Will Davison next season, one of five rookies amid a wave of young talent washing into the series.

Gray will be teamed with star Brodie Kostecki and is already doing all he can to learn from the 2023 Supercars champion.

“The plan this weekend is just to shadow Brodie,” Gray told Speedcafe inside the DJR garage at Sandown.

“He’s very experienced in this game and to learn off him is the main goal. He’s been really good already, I’ve asked him lots of questions.

“I’ve got the weekend ahead to gel before next year, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Gray said Tickford is fully supportive of his bid to make an early start at DJR.

“I got the permission slip to put a different shirt on,” he smiled.

“I went down and saw them today and had a joke with everyone. It was pretty good down there, but it’s super cool to be in this garage.

“Adelaide we’re just Super2 based,” he added, in reference to the Adelaide Grand Final later this month.

“We’ve got a championship to try and wrap up, so full focus on that and then hopefully come Sunday we can relax and watch the main race.”

While much of the fallout from DJR’s dramatic driver decision has centred on Davison’s forced retirement, Gray is ready to start his own journey.

“It’s been very cool. To drive for DJR is a dream,” he said.

“Growing up I watched this team winning everything. It’s super cool to join them and to say I’m driving with them.

“The team environment is really, really professional. I’m looking forward to getting it all underway.”

Gray is not expected to have his first drive of a DJR Mustang until the new year, although is already familiar with Gen3 machinery following three wildcard outings with Tickford.