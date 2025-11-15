The WAU Mustangs were in a class of their own in the single-lap dash, Wood and Mostert the only two drivers able to dip under the 1m09s bracket.

Running third last, Mostert set a formidable benchmark with a 1m08.900s on his lap.

Provisional pole winner Wood was able to run it down, though, the young Kiwi converting to the actual pole with a 1m08.737s.

“First of all, I can’t thank everyone at WAU enough,” said Wood. “To tune up the rocket like they have done is pretty impressive.

“We got a pretty good baseline off Chaz and we’ve chipped away, chipped away, and the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang is a rocket at the moment.

“I really want to convert it this afternoon into a good result. But first thing first is to help Chaz out.”

Anton De Pasquale made up three spots compared to regular qualifying to end up third on the grid, Brodie Kostecki making up one spot to end up fourth.

Kai Allen was impressive to score fifth on the grid, making him the best-placed Finals driver behind Mostert.

His Grove Racing teammate Matt Payne moved forward two spots for sixth on the grid while Broc Feeney lost five places and he plummeted to seventh.

Bryce Fullwood will start the race from eighth ahead of Cam Waters and David Reynolds.

The first 250-kilometre race of the weekend kicks off at 3:20pm local time.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Top 10 Shootout