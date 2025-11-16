McLaughlin reset the record in 2017 with DJR Team Penske, and now shares it with the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver.

Feeney will have three more opportunities to eclipse McLaughlin at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“It’s something I’m pretty proud of to be honest,” said Feeney of the record-equalling effort.

“I didn’t think about it until Goldy (Gold Coast) when I was one away. To equal Scotty’s record is something that’s really incredible.

“I remember watching him, he was a young kid coming in when I was growing up. Seeing what he did, it was very hard to believe I’d be able to do that one day.

“I hope I can get one more and knock you off, Scotty.”

Feeney pinched top spot from provisional pole winner Anton De Pasquale, who was second-fastest in the #18 Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro.

“That was all skill out there,” Feeney laughed, before admitting: “I had a bit of luck then.

“It was challenging with the weather. Obviously, the track was looking good at the start, got wet and then dried up again at the end.

“It was a very hard lap to know what I was doing out there. I was just trying to stay on the track.”

Fullwood was first out for the Top 10 Shootout, making the brave move to bolt slicks on his #14 Brad Jones Racing Camaro. Half the circuit was dry, and the other wet.

Just as he started his lap, the conditions worsened. Entering the second-to-last corner, Fullwood’s car cranked sideways and he slid off the road into the gravel. His time was duly scratched and qualified 10th.

“Obviously can’t see the back of the track, didn’t know it had obviously a bit more water,” said Fullwood. “Anyway, all good.”

Mostert was the first driver on a wet tyre, and set a 1:14.1910s in the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang, a time that would put him third in the end.

Feeney followed him out and set the session-best 1:13.7141s just as the conditions worsened.

“This is out of control,” remarked Feeney.

“I had no idea what I was doing, I had no idea whether I was fast or slow. I survived the lap. I’m keen to see where that ends up. I hope it bloody pisses down now.”

Feeney’s wish came true as rain began to get heavier.

Cameron Hill was next up in the #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro, and started his lap by sailing past the Turn 1 apex and onto the asphalt run-off.

“Far out, about as tricky as you can get, really,” said Hill, who qualified sixth.

“Just snatched that left front into Turn 1, which is a bit of a shame. The rest of the lap was all right.”

Randle suffered a similar fate. He understeered through Turn 1 before short-cutting Turn 3 and grabbing some grass.

His lap was scratched, and he slotted into ninth and just behind his Tickford Racing teammate Cameron Waters.

Wood was the second-to-last runner and with a 1:14.4116s slotted in behind his teammate Mostert with the fourth-fastest time.

Kai Allen and Grove Racing teammate Matt Payne qualified fifth and seventh respectively.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Top 10 Shootout Race 2