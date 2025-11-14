The car was slated to tackle a series of demonstration sessions at the Melbourne venue, as it did during the recent Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500 events.

However, an unspecified issue during a test at Winton last week has sidelined the car while a solution is worked through.

WAU team principal and project architect Carl Faux is taking a positive view of the situation.

“We’ve not got the Supra here this weekend,” Faux confirmed to Speedcafe.

“It’s obviously going through a really diligent testing process and in testing you’ve got to take things to their limit.

“We’ve found the limit of one of the components, which is good, it’s validating the test program that we’re running.

“We’ve got plenty of time to be able to fix that before we go racing next year.

“We’re happy that the test program to ensure that we’re reliable when we hit the race track for points and prizes is actually going well.”

Faux affirmed the team aims to have the Supra back on track at the Adelaide Grand Final at the end of the month.

“That’s our intention, yes,” he said.

“It relies on us getting all the components that we need back together and making sure we don’t distract what our core job is, and that’s going for a championship.”

The Supra has undertaken multiple trips to Winton since its launch on September 1, as well as outings at Bathurst, the Gold Coast and a rain-hit run at Queensland Raceway.

“We’re just shy of 5000km, so to be able to do that and not find a problem was somewhat disheartening,” Faux emphasised.

“I’m glad we’ve found an issue, we’ve been able to go and work on the problem, fix the problem and get back running again.”

WAU star Chaz Mostert is among seven drivers still in contention to win the 2025 Supercars Championship title, while teammate Ryan Wood was eliminated on the Gold Coast.