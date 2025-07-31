Pye has been given the nod to join the TV team as a guest analyst in a similar fashion to Mark Winterbottom’s appearance in Perth.

The 35-year-old’s call-up is particularly notable as he has been a frequent critic of the category and its TV product via his Apex Hunters United podcast.

Pye alleged that he had been shadow banned from the coverage of the Sandown 500 last year due to his views, a claim which Fox Sports host Jess Yates denied.

He was also involved in a spat with Supercars at Albert Park this year over the publication of a judicial camera screenshot against category rules.

Winterbottom will also be part of the broadcast team at Ipswich as Supercars pushes different voices into the mix.

Both are expected to feature at the host desk during various points of the weekend, dressed in Supercars uniform.

Pye and Winterbottom will be in action during the upcoming Endurance Cup for Triple Eight and Tickford Racing respectively.

This year is Pye’s second as a co-driver alongside Will Brown following 11 seasons as a Supercars full-timer.