Erebus Academy driver Jarrod Hughes and new Triple Eight signing Ben Gomersall have signalled their intention to contest both categories.

Hughes, who will make his Supercars Championship debut as a co-driver with Erebus in this year’s endurance races, already has experience in the TA2 machines.

“You can never have too many laps under your belt when it comes to preparation and the TA2 technical platform is a pretty nice way to keep sharp,” said Hughes.

‘These cars in some ways react not unlike a Gen3 Supercar as they’re high horsepower, low aero and move around underneath you, so when we sat down to decide how we would get better prepared for 2025, TA2 was the natural fit.”

Toyota 86 graduate Gomersall is set to drive in TA2 with TFH Racing.

“We spoke to Wes McDougal at Triple Eight and he said TA2 and TFH Racing was the best place to go so we reached out to Brett Thomas (TFH Racing), he said he could get Josh Haynes’ 2024 championship-winning car, and we did a deal pretty quickly,” said Gomersall.

“I’ve only done a few laps so far and was totally surprised at how good the cars are and how much fun they are to drive so now I can’t wait to get to Winton and give it a crack.”

The seven-round TA2 calendar features three circuits – Bathurst, Sydney Motorsport Park and Queensland Raceway – that also appear on the Super2 and Supercars calendars.

The 2025 TA2 season will begin at Winton across the February 28-March 2 weekend.