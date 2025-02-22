The trio put on a thrilling show in the closing stages of Saturday’s race at Sydney Motorsport Park, the race decided by just three-hundredths of a second.

Early leader Waters had found himself behind Feeney after being blocked in by Brown through double-stacking during the first round of stops.

Waters was able to run Feeney down in the final stint, though, and the battle ignited with several laps to go when Waters tipped Feeney into a spin at Turn 4 as they battled for the lead.

Featured Videos

Waters immediately looked to redress, only for that to be complicated by Brown who found himself in the mix for the win.

Incredibly, Waters was able to block Brown and let Feeney back into the lead, something that race control considered a ‘play on’ situation.

Waters then ran down Feeney again, making front-to-rear contact on the way into the final corner before side-drafting past Feeney to pip him at the line.

WOW! There’s contact for the lead but Race Control has let it play out! Follow all the action from the Thrifty Sydney 500 with our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/AXNIktYdey — Supercars (@supercars) February 22, 2025

All three were interviewed by Fox Sports after the race with Waters understandably ecstatic with the outcome.

“That was absolutely awesome, I had so much fun,” he said.

“We lost track position with the first pit stop but we fought hard and we never gave up.

“I had a crack on Broc but gave it back to him. A few tactics getting played but I have it my all and it was an epic finish.”

Explaining the Turn 4 contact, Waters seemed to suggest some of the fault was with Feeney, despite it being his own lock-up that sent him into the side of the Red Bull Camaro.

“Turn 4 I sent it in there pretty hard and locked a front,” said Waters. “I don’t think Broc realised I had the front locked and he turned in.

“That’s okay, it was probably more my fault than his. I gave the spot back as best I could and then all the tactics started. It was game on from then on. I had so much fun.

“There wasn’t a lot in that Turn 4 incident but I thought I’d give the spot back anyway and keep racing hard. That’s what we did and we put on a show for the fans.”

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS?!?!?! Cam Waters wins in Sydney!! #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/Gv1h8utcRM — Supercars (@supercars) February 22, 2025

As for the run to the chequered flag, Waters said: “I just hoped I could get him cross the line. I ducked my head down under the steering wheel and did everything I could. I got a bit of a side draft and all of the power in this Ford got me across the line.”

Feeney admitted he was gutted with finishing second and hinted at a relaxation in racing rules based on race control taking no action.

“I mean, it was pretty hard racing out there,” he said.

“I obviously got turned with five or so laps to go and Will got caught up in the middle of it. I was obviously struggling there at the end and got the rear bar at the last corner.

“I think Cam tried to redress a little bit but he was able to just slipstream past me at the end. Nothing I could do down the straight there there.

“I mean, he obviously tried to redress [the Turn 4 clash] with me but took Will along with him along the way. I was able to get back to the lead and get back into position, but my tyres were a little bit hot after going backwards.

“We’re allowed the race a little bit harder this year by the looks of it, so I look forward to it.

“In that last stint [Waters had] a super fast car and he’s driving it great. Credit to him. I was lucky enough to be able to follow him for a few laps and pick a few things from it. There’s some things we can take from that and learn for tomorrow.

“At the end of the day, the team’s done a fantastic job, we both had a chance of winning that race. Gutted to lose it the way that we did at the end there, but it’s a great bounce back from [Friday].

Brown only found himself in contention thanks to the Waters/Feeney clash, although still felt disappointed to not be able to capitalise and steal and unlikely win.

“I felt like I was in a dodgem car arena for the last five laps. I don’t know If I’ve been hit by so many people and run into so much,” he said.

“When Cam was trying to redress I’ve never seen a Mustang turn into a bus, it was that wide. He was moving left, right, and slowing me down as he was trying to redress for Broc.

“Bit disappointed with that, I thought I could get past when they were all trying to redress and hopefully get into the lead.

“But it was awesome racing, I haven’t been in a race like that for a while. It was a little bit wild there.”