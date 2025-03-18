Minister for Sports and Events, Nick Duigan, said the Government was proud to continue supporting Supercar events, a partnership that had continued since 2004.

“This deal includes a new three-year agreement, valued at $4,155,000, to ensure Supercars events – such as the upcoming Tasmania Super440 – can thrive in Tasmania through until 2027,” Minister Duigan said.

“In addition to this commitment, we will be providing $1.8 million to the owners of Symmons Plains Raceway, Motorsports Tasmania, over the next three years to undertake mandatory safety and amenity improvements, ensuring the venue remains a premier destination for motorsport events.”

The three-year period starts with the 2025 event scheduled for May 9-11.

Symmons Plains was brought forward three months in the calendar to avoid a repeat of last year’s bitterly cold – and heavily criticised – mid-August fixture.

Additions to the event this year include the return of a Top 10 Shootout to the Tassie round for the first time since 2010.

The Super2 Series is heading back to Symmons Plains for the first time since 2018 and will host its first-ever Shootout, to be contested by five cars.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard, who was born in Launceston, hailed the strength of the partnership between the category and the local government.

“Tasmania has some of the most passionate and knowledgeable motorsport fans in the country, and we are thrilled to continue bringing Supercars racing to Symmons Plains for at least the next three years,” Howard said.

“The support from the Tasmanian Government has been crucial in ensuring we can continue delivering high-quality racing and entertainment for local fans and visitors to the region.”

A desire from the government to spread the economic benefits of the event beyond nearby Launceston led to a Supercars ‘street party’ being held in Hobart last year during race week.

Supercars will again run the Hobart activation in 2025, which will take place at Hobart’s Princes Wharf No. 1 on Wednesday, 7 May from 3pm-6pm, featuring several race cars and drivers.