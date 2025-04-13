Broc Feeney had a horror show, qualifying only 20th. His Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Will Brown scraped through to Q2 with the 18th quickest time in Q1. However, he only improved to 12th in the second leg.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters made a mistake at Turn 11 on his flying lap in Q2 and wobbled off the road. He got in the way of Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner, who managed to qualify fifth despite the awkward moment on the corner exit while Waters was only 14th.

Behind Kostecki was Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill, Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale, and Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Ryan Wood.

The top 10 was completed by Matt Payne (Grove Racing), Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing), Kai Allen (Grove Racing), Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United), and James Golding (PremiAir Racing).

There were contrasting fortunes for the Team 18 drivers in Q1. De Pasquale topped the first leg while David Reynolds was the first driver in the drop zone.

Feeney was third after his first run on green tyres and opted not for a second run, which ultimately cost them. Triple Eight were lucky not to have both cars knocked out of Q1 with Brown only 18th.

Bryce Fullwood (BJR), Nick Percat (MSR), and Blanchard Racing Team duo James Courtney and Aaron Cameron were 21st through 24th and duly cut from qualifying at the end of Q1.

After the first run in Q2, it was Wood who led compatriot Payne, Randle, Allen, and De Pasquale.

Brown was the first of those in the drop zone in 11th. Golding and Kostecki were 17th and 18th, having not set a representative lap time.

Wood and Payne elected not to set another lap in the dying minutes of the session and Kostecki duly shot to the top on his solitary flying lap, clocking a 1:25.630s.

“I’ve been pretty unhappy with the car so far this weekend, I think everyone is struggling a lot on this new soft tyre,” said Kostecki.

“It’s such a real small edge that we’re driving the cars too, but I’m pleased to be on provisional pole for the moment and hopefully we can tune it up for the Shootout and start pole again.”

The Top 10 Shootout is slated for 10:50am AEST before Race 10 at 1:05pm AEST.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Taupo Super440, Qualifying Race 10