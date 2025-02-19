Anton De Pasquale will be joined by Supercars rookie Harri Jones in the #18 while David Reynolds will have experienced head Lee Holdsworth alongside.

Jones is set to make his Supercars debut in the two-round Enduro Cup, which begins at The Bend Motorsport Park. He’ll also compete full-time in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

The drivers were announced last week, with today’s announcement locking in the pairings.

Reynolds and Holdsworth present a formidable line-up, having both won the Bathurst 1000.

They were also teammates at Grove Racing in 2022.

It will mark a reunion for Holdsworth and Team 18, having raced for the squad full-time from 2015 to 2018.

Holdsworth and Jones will cut their first laps of the season with Team 18 at the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited to have Lee Holdsworth as my co-driver, he’s one of the best blokes in pit lane,” said Reynolds.

“I was teammates with him full-time back in 2022 and we had a really good year together. He’s a great racing driver and a better person, he brings up the vibe whenever he is around.

“He’s very experienced in the big races and he’s going to add a lot to our team.”

De Pasquale said he is fascinated to see how Jones fares in Supercars, noting his pedigree as a Carrera Cup champion.

“He’s obviously a massive talent,” said De Pasquale.

“He’s got some crazy good results in Porsches and I’m excited to have him in the Supercar.

“I think it’s a great year for him to step in with a lot of new things happening with the tyres and formats.”

Jones added: “As a first-time co-driver this year, my main goal is to absorb as much as I can.

“Partnering with Anton is a great opportunity to fast-track my development, given his years of success and experience.

“We’re a great match, even down to sharing the same seat insert. Endurance season can’t come quickly enough.”