De Pasquale and Tickford Racing driver Cameron Waters will cut laps at Mount Panorama on Friday and Saturday as part of a data gathering exercise for Supercars.

The test will also offer fans their first opportunity to see Thomas Randle’s new-look Castrol-backed Ford Mustang.

It’s expected the team will reveal that livery on Friday morning.

Ironically, it’ll not be Randle behind the wheel but his teammate Cameron Waters.

Waters and Randle are also contesting the Bathurst 12 Hour with Craig Lowndes in a Scott Taylor Motorsport-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.