Will Davison left his pit bay with the right front wheel not fastened on the #17 Ford Mustang.

Just as he was about to exit the pits, Davison stopped short next to the Triple Eight garage.

Once it became evident that the right front was loose, Triple Eight sprung into action and jacked the car up so that Dick Johnson Racing could fasten the wheel.

“You can’t thank them enough for jumping in and trying to help,” said Noble.

“We were trying to get a trolley down. They said they’d pull one out and allow Will to get back in, get out, and get back in for the last run. Otherwise, you’ve got to push him back.

“I think we still would have got it done, but in order for us to get through, yeah, a big shout out of thanks for them.”

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

Asked if the favour would be repaid, Noble said there would come around.

“It won’t be on the race track,” he joked.

“Those things tend to come around. Swings and roundabouts I think with those things. It gets paid back at some point in time, I’m sure.

“Not as in financial, but I think the sport tends to pay those favours back. A big thanks to them. They allowed us, as I said, to get Will back, get him in, and give him another crack.

“It’ll get paid back at some point in time I’m sure.”

Although there was a feel-good end to the drama, Dick Johnson Racing had to face the grim reality of the mistake.

Supercars commentators criticised the incident and there is a good chance the team will cop some sort of sanction for it.

“I can’t argue, we’ve had too many incidents and issues,” said Noble.

“We’ve got to get our processes and procedures better. We’ll have a look at what it was and fix it.

“They’re all opportunities to grow and get better. We know we’ve got a younger and more inexperienced group, but you can’t continue having them. You’ve gotta get better at it.”

Davison only qualified 21st in the car he’ll share with Tony D’Alberto. Teammate Brodie Kostecki, alongside Todd Hazelwood, took provisional pole position.