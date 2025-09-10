Announced in the lead-up to this weekend’s inaugural AirTouch 500, the deal secures the South Australian circuit’s place on the Supercars calendar.

The Bend is taking over the 500km, pre-Bathurst enduro slot this year from its traditional home at Sandown, Melbourne.

“The Bend has established itself as one of Australia’s premier motorsport venues since its opening, and their ongoing infrastructure investment reinforces its world-class credentials,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“This circuit was purpose-built for endurance racing and provides an exceptional test for our drivers and teams.

“South Australian fans are among the most passionate in the country, and this commitment ensures they will continue to experience Supercars endurance racing at the highest level.

“The economic impact for the region is significant, and we’re proud that Supercars endurance racing will be part of South Australia’s sporting landscape for years to come.”

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

Recent upgrades at The Bend have included Formula 1-style starting lights, smart marshalling technology and new kerbing.

The circuit, which opened in 2018, hopes to add major international events to its calendar in future.

“Our ambition has always been to create a circuit capable of attracting the world’s greatest motorsport events,” said owner Sam Shahin.

“This three-year deal, combined with the roll-out of F1-standard technology, demonstrates that The Bend has the credibility and capability to host championships of MotoGP calibre and beyond.”

The Bend had initially been set to replace Sandown as the home of Supercars’ 500km endurance race in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Bathurst 1000 being the only enduro each year from 2020 to 2022.

Sandown returned as the host of the 500 in 2023 and ’24 but has now reverted to a November slot with a pair of 250km, single-driver races.

The Bend held sprint rounds from 2018-2023 (including two in 2020) but was missing from the calendar entirely last year.

It’s one of two South Australian events on the current schedule alongside the Adelaide Grand Final, held on the parklands street circuit.