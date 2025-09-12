The Ford Mustangs have undergone a series of aerodynamic tweaks ahead of The Bend 500 following a review of track data that showed a straightline speed disparity.

It marks the first aero change approved by Supercars since both the Mustang and Camaro underwent wind tunnel testing in the United States over the 2023/24 off-season.

Both Ford and GM representatives signed-off on the changes ahead of The Bend, but not all are happy with the outcome.

“I don’t understand why they spend ‘gajillions’ of dollars on wind tunnel testing and engine dynos and then mid-season we start playing with it again,” said Xiberras. “I’m a bit confused.”

Asked if he’d voiced his displeasure with Supercars, Xiberras added: “You don’t sort of get a voice because they just dropped it on us yesterday.”

Triple Eight has also pointed towards changing the wind tunnel spec as a concern in a diplomatic response as it prepares to switch to Ford for 2026.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

While Triple Eight has dominated much of the season and comfortably leads the teams’ championship, Matt Stone Racing is the only other GM team to win a race this year.

PremiAir sits ninth in the teams’ championship with drivers James Golding and Richie Stanaway buried down in 15th and 20th in the drivers’ standings.

“The word I’d use is a little disappointed,” said Xiberras about his squad’s 2025 results to date.

“For the effort we’ve probably put in I think we’ve underperformed to this point. We’ve just got to work harder and find a bit more.

“Everyone has improved a lot more than what we have and it’s hard to put your finger on the problem.”

PremiAir’s response to its struggle is expected to include a double driver change, with Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser set to slot into the team’s Camaros.

Xiberras for now insists the team won’t lock in its line-up until after the Bathurst 1000.

“Traditionally we’ll make an announcement between Bathurst and probably Gold Coast,” he said.

“One of the beauties of the endurance rounds is there’s a smorgasbord of young and upcoming talent.

“So, for us as team owners and engineers and everyone involved, it’s a great opportunity for people to shine, so we’ll be eagerly watching the next two rounds and that’s probably why teams like us will make decisions after Bathurst and work out which direction we’re going to go.”

The team is also yet to confirm it’ll stay with GM next season. While the team is a current customer of Triple Eight, PremiAir is expected to remain in the Camaro camp.

“We haven’t signed up, but it’s getting pretty close,” he said. “We’ll be making a decision very shortly.”