Mustangs swept the podium with Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood (Dick Johnson Racing) leading home Cam Waters/Mark Winterbottom (Tickford Racing) and Matt Payne/Garth Tander (Grove Racing).

The result followed parity changes in the lead-up to the event that consisted of a revised aerodynamic package and the reintroduction of a shift-cut offset in Ford’s favour.

Supercars approved the changes after a study of track data that confirmed a straightline speed deficit to the Chevrolet Camaros.

Sunday’s result marked Ford’s first Supercars endurance race win since the 2019 Great Race and its first in ‘the 500’ since 2017.

“It’s a happy day for Ford and Ford Racing with three Mustangs locking out the podium,” said Ford Racing Australian motorsport manager Brendan McGinniskin post-race.

“It was great to see we could compete with Chevrolets in a straight line, as that’s been a long time coming.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“But we’re under no illusions. The Bend isn’t Bathurst, and now we’re full steam ahead to ensure we’re in the same fighting position at Mount Panorama.”

The latter is a clear reference to ongoing engine parity analysis by Supercars, which has pledged to complete a barometric pressure study ahead of the Great Race.

Aero changes for The Bend were aimed at decreasing drag on the Ford but also came with a rearward aero balance shift.

While McGinniskin hailed the straightline speed boost, Ford drivers were more reserved on any improvements in the aftermath of Sunday’s contest.

Kostecki, who has been at the heart of the parity push after switching from GM team Erebus for 2025, suggested after qualifying at The Bend that the race would provide an answer.

“It’s sort of hard for me to really tell, I wasn’t around too many other cars,” he offered post-race, noting he’d also dominated last time out at The Bend in 2023.

“It’s great to win the race but I feel like I’m really good around this place too. It’s a tough one.

“Probably Toddy spent some time behind a Camaro for a little bit, but probably knew we were a bit stronger than those guys with our race pace.

“We seem to always do well at this place. I think in the last four races I’ve been able to win four of them, so I feel really lucky.”

Third-place finisher Payne also performed strongly at The Bend back in 2023 and added: “I think The Bend has always been a pretty good track for us.

“I had a pretty good round here back in 2023 when we first came here with these cars. I always thought we had a pretty good shot coming in here. I think the real test is when we get to Bathurst.”

Kostecki was likewise shy on making any bold predictions for Bathurst.

“Bathurst is its own animal, it’s such a different circuit than what this place is,” said Kostecki, who won last year’s Great Race alongside Hazelwood at Erebus.

“There’s two long straights and I was quite strong there last year. We’re still not quite where I want to be with the car but we’re getting there.”

Ford’s charge to the podium was aided by trouble for leading GM team Triple Eight, as its Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup entry led early but fell out of contention due to a refuelling issue.