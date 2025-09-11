Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing has confirmed to Speedcafe that an upgrade package aimed at improving the straightline speed of the Blue Oval entries has been approved.

Those changes consist of revised side skirts, rear wing position and smaller mirrors, while a shift-cut offset relative to the Chevrolet Camaro has also been reintroduced.

It follows a parity review undertaken by Supercars that identified a straightline speed difference between the two marques.

DJR is behind the revised package, with all five Blue Oval squads understood to already be in possession of the new parts.

“The Mustang has received a parity adjustment, which takes immediate effect,” a DJR spokesman confirmed to Speedcafe.

“We’re appreciative of the significant work undertaken by Supercars in identifying a deficit in straightline speed, then testing with multiple teams at multiple tracks, and committing to redress it.”

The aero changes are said to reduce the drag of the Mustang, a benefit that will also come with a slight reduction in overall downforce.

“These changes don’t make the Mustang faster than the Camaro, they don’t even make it as fast,” added the spokesman.

“What they do is make the Mustang faster than it has been, giving us a chance of a fairer fight.”

The approved aero package is understood to be among the iterations of the Mustang run in the Windshear wind tunnel over the 2023/24 off-season.

While the Mustang underwent multiple aero revisions during 2023, this marks the first change to the aero configuration of either car since the start of the 2024 season.

The changes are primarily aimed at boosting Ford’s chances at next month’s Bathurst 1000 – an event where the Mustangs struggled the last two years.

Supercars worked with representatives from Ford and GM before signing off the changes on the eve of the Enduro Cup opener.

Further parity analysis will take place between The Bend and Bathurst, with Supercars undertaking a study into the impact of barometric pressure on the Ford and GM engines.