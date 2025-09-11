Gray and Dalton have paired up for the Ryco Enduro Cup, which begins with the AirTouch 500 at The Bend on September 12-14 before the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

The pair come to The Bend each with a sprint wildcard to their name. Gray, just 18, made his debut at Wanneroo before Dalton, 23, made his series return at Hidden Valley.

Both have been racing full-time in the Dunlop Super2 Series with Tickford Autosport alongside PremiAir Racing co-driver Nash Morris and Reuban Goodall

“‍‍It’s great to be getting back into the #5 Mustang this weekend at The Bend,” said Dalton.

“It has been a positive year for me in the Dunlop program and there was plenty learnt in my solo wildcard entry at Perth earlier this year.

“Rylan and I work really well together so we know come Friday we will be in a good mindset to make sure we get the most out of this Ryco Enduro Cup.”

Gray comes to The Bend with plenty of racine miles, adding a Monochrome GT4 Australia campaign on top of his Super2 commitments.‍

‍”To be able to get my debut in the Supercars Enduro season this year is very exciting,” said Gray.

“I have been keen to get back behind the wheel of the #5 Mustang since my Supercars debut at Hidden Valley a few months back.

“We have had an incredibly strong year in the Dunlop program and we will take that momentum into the Ryco Enduro Cup with Lochie.”