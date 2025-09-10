Cameron was thrust into BRT as a full-timer earlier this year to replace Aaron Love after the season-opening Sydney 500.

The 25-year-old has spent the lion’s share of the season towards the back of the field in the 20s but scored a breakthrough top 10 at Queensland Raceway.

While Cameron is 25th in the drivers’ championship, teammate James Courtney is just up the ladder in 19th.

The 2010 champion’s score card is only marginally better, albeit with a shock podium at Wanneroo Raceway.

This year is BRT’s third as a three-car Supercars operation. Its struggles have been well-documented, but Cameron believes Courtney’s impending retirement puts him in good stead to stay onboard into the new year.

“That’s a big Tim Blanchard question,” Cameron told Speedcafe when asked about his contract situation.

“Obviously I’d love to continue as we are because I feel like we’re hitting some pretty good results.

“If I can keep the car up and get a few more top 10s, top 15, make sure we’re out of the 20s, it makes yourself a pretty hard guy to sack. We’ll see what happens.

“I think I’ve done enough over the last couple of rounds and shown enough promise that I’ll get another year – you just never know in motorsport,” he added.

“Obviously I didn’t think I was coming in this year to be a full-time driver. You never know when, when it can be over.”

Asked if there was a timeframe on BRT deciding whether they stick with Cameron, he said there was nothing set in stone.

“I hope after Bathurst it’s all sorted, especially from my point of view,” Cameron explained.

“Then that determines where the second seat’s at – whether it’s gonna be a rookie or an experienced guy coming in. All them questions are well above my pay grade.”

Cameron said he did not expect to be in Supercars this year and that his timeline was on a graduation in 2026.

Initially, he was to make his first Supercars start of the year at the upcoming Ryco Endurance Cup race at The Bend Motorsport Park with Love.

However, Love’s sudden axing opened the door for Cameron to step up with only a Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 start to his name.

“I didn’t really expect much of this year,” said Cameron.

“I probably tried to set myself up probably a year to two years ago now in terms of this situation, probably didn’t think it’d come as fast as it has.

“There was always that thing of JC’s going to retire soon and other drivers are all trying to throw money around and steal other people’s seats, but I just tried to position myself.

“It wasn’t a seat that everyone was after type thing, so I just got myself in a nice spot over the last year which people didn’t probably see coming.

“I think it’s getting really good,” he said of his season to date.

“From where we started at the start of the year, there were no expectations coming in.

“Obviously you’re just filling a seat and the car hasn’t been that fast previously, so I sort of got in at the team’s lowest point at Albert Park and then Taupo.

“It’s cool being part of something sort of starting from so low because every round you go into it and we find something.

“You literally know you’re going into every round with a constantly improving package where some of these other teams they get a bit more emotional because they should be running up the front all the time and something goes wrong and they go down the back.

“For us, it’s just constantly improving.”