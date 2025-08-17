After the most recent Supercars event at Queensland Raceway, the Tickford driver flew to the United States to join RFK Racing at Richmond Raceway.

Randle and RFK Racing have a common sponsor in Castrol. The oil giant backs owner-driver Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford Mustang.

Randle is one of two Supercars drivers in attendance at the Cup Series race alongside Grove Racing’s Matt Payne.

“I’ve watched so many NASCAR races. To actually be here, the schedules have aligned and allowed us to come to this race,” Randle told reporters at Richmond.

“I haven’t even seen the cars on track yet and I’m pretty blown away. It’s been a phenomenal experience so far.

“I’ve been trying to get to the States for a few years. It’s nice to have finally made it happen and the fact that obviously there’s a Castrol connection is great.

“If any of the RFK guys or girls come to Australia, we’ll look after them too. It definitely goes both ways.”

In recent years, several Supercars drivers have competed in the top three NASCAR divisions.

Shane van Gisbergen is the most high-profile of them, making the move full-time in 2024.

Randle’s Tickford teammate Cameron Waters, 2024 Supercars champion Will Brown, and Supercars co-driver Jack Perkins have also made cameos.

Asked whether he would be interested in joining that group, Randle said there is a financial hurdle to overcome.

“That would be amazing but it doesn’t work like that,” said Randle when asked if he would like to race at the upcoming Charlotte ROVAL.

“The cars cost a lot of money to run, so you need the car, the crew, and the backing financially.

“So, we’ll see. To do a road course would be pretty cool.

“There have been a few Supercars drivers [race in NASCAR]. Obviously Shane is now full-time in the series with Trackhouse. He’s come from the Supercars Championship.

“There are a few that have done some races and are going to do a few more.

“Whether we can add our name to the list of doing a race would be amazing. There are just a lot of things that the stars have to align to make that a reality.”

Supercars itself has raced once in the United States at Circuit of the Americas.

Randle said it “would be sick” if the championship one day returned to the US but downplayed the likelihood of it.

“Maybe we should join them when we go to San Diego, that would be cool,” said Randle.

“It would be awesome if we could get back overseas. We do race in New Zealand, but whether we can go further and put the cars in planes again and race, [I’m] not sure.

“I think Supercars are looking at trying to do some more international events but whether it’s in the States, I’m not sure.”

Randle sits on the bubble in 10th as the Supercars season begins the Endurance Cup with the Airtouch 500 at The Bend on September 12-14 at Tailem Bend.