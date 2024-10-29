Tickets and corporate hospitality are available to purchase for the season opener at Sydney as well as Taupō, Symmons Plains, Perth, Townsville, Ipswich, Bathurst, Gold Coast, and Sandown.

“We are thrilled to open ticket sales for what promises to be a groundbreaking 2025 Repco Supercars Championship,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Each event on the calendar brings its own unique atmosphere and history, and we can’t wait to see fans fill the stands and line the circuits for another unforgettable year of racing.

Featured Videos

“With the introduction of new race formats and the inaugural Supercars Finals series, 2025 will be a season like no other, adding even more excitement across the season as we race across the continent to crown the Supercars champion.”

Tickets for the five unlisted events will be available via their respective promoters.

Those events include the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the Darwin Triple Crown, The Bend 500, and Adelaide Grand Final.

CLICK HERE to buy 2025 Supercars tickets