The Gen3-spec Supercar – chassis TR26 – is being marketed as either “a slice of Australian motorsport history” or to be campaigned in the new-look Dunlop Super2 Series in 2028.

“Tickford Racing is offering a rare opportunity to acquire a current Gen3 Supercar with racing pedigree and secure your ticket to go racing for many years to come,” read the listing.

“For sale is the #55 Castrol Racing Mustang currently being raced by Tom Randle in the Supercars championship.

“The car is in current specification and maintained to the highest standards by Tickford Racing, this chassis made the Final 7 Playoffs in the 2025 Supercars championship.”

To date, the car has one pole position (Symmons Plains) and two podium finishes (Sydney and Symmons Plains).

Delivery timing is to be negotiated with Tickford Racing and may include a lease-back period.

The price is available on application.

It’s the second car Tickford Racing has listed this year, after putting Cameron Waters’ car – chassis TR30 – on the market.