The move will allow Supercars to implement changes in the name of cost savings before the cars filter down to the second-tier.

It’s been a hotly debated topic within the Super2 paddock, with Triple Eight and Brad Jones Racing both keen on sticking to a 2027 introduction.

Supercars’ chief motorsport officer Tim Edwards said the category has acted in the best interests of Super2 by pushing back the introduction by one year.

“After considerable consultation with all parties the decision has been made to implement Gen3 cars into the Super2 category for the 2028 season,” he said.

“This decision has been made in the best interests of the category and to ensure competitor numbers are as high as possible.

“As evidenced by the number of rookie drivers stepping up to the main series next year, Super2 is and will continue to be the best category to groom our next generation of Supercar drivers.

“Supercars are currently developing specific changes and rules that will be implemented when the Gen3 cars transition to Super2 to ensure costs are controlled and also enable independent teams to be as competitive as possible.

“Details on operational costs for Gen3 cars will also provided to all Super2 teams in the near future to allow accurate business planning.”

The Gen3 ruleset was introduced to the Supercars Championship in 2023, featuring the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, with the Toyota Supra to join next season.