The switch has been triggered by Triple Eight’s decision to quit the second-tier series as it focuses on its future with Ford.

Triple Eight rejoined Super2 this year in partnership with Ben’s father Jason Gomersall, who owns the two ZB Holden Commodores raced by Ben, 19, and Jackson Walls, 22.

Walls is already confirmed to be moving to Triple Eight’s Supercars Championship squad as it expands to three cars, taking on SCT Motorsport as a customer entry.

Gomersall, however, is expected to switch to Tickford, taking the place of current title contender Lochie Dalton in the Ford team’s four-car Super2 line-up.

The move is believed to have prompted Dalton’s surprise co-driving deal with Erebus Motorsport, having previously been tipped to graduate into Tickford’s Enduro Cup squad.

Tickford’s domination of the 2025 Super2 Series has triggered serious demand for seats in its Mustangs next season.

The Gomersall-owned Triple Eight Commodores have proven best of the rest and are likely to be on the grid next year too, run by Matt Stone Racing.

MSR, of which Gomersall is a stakeholder, is keen to return to Super2, having stepped back from the class when Gen3 was introduced to the main game in 2023.

The fate of a Gomersall-owned final Gen2 Commodore still in build at Triple Eight is unclear.

Triple Eight is meanwhile the second major team to confirm its impending exit from Super2 for 2026 following a similar decision from Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The ongoing participation of several other outfits has also been in doubt amid recent uncertainty over when Gen3 cars will be introduced to the category.

Triple Eight says it will return to Super2 when the Gen3 ruleset is introduced – a move that has now been pushed back until 2028.

That will allow Supercars to work through a cost containment process to make the cars more suitable to the budgets of second-tier teams.

Tickford drivers hold the top four places in the 2025 points standings ahead of the final round in Adelaide next weekend, with Rylan Gray leading the charge.

Gomersall is placed ninth on 822 points, just 63 adrift of fifth-placed teammate Walls in the battle for rookie of the year honours.

A 23-car field has been confirmed for the event, with NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Jesse Love the big addition at Image Racing.

Love will drive the Holden previously raced by Max Geoghegan, who has switched to Kelly Racing, while Elliot Cleary returns for Eggleston Motorsport after missing four races due to a wrist injury.