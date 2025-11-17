Dalton, 23, will join Cooper Murray in the team’s #99 Camaro, while Jarrod Hughes stays on to link with Jobe Stewart.

Stewart starred alongside Murray in the 2025 Enduro Cup and moves into a full-time drive next year.

“It’s a bit bittersweet to have to split Cooper and Jobe up after such a strong showing at Bathurst and The Bend this year, but we’re excited by the prospect of having Jarrod and Lochie complete our Enduro Cup line-up,” said team principal Barry Ryan.

“Both of them have proven speed, focus and bring a determination that fits Erebus and what we’re aiming to achieve moving forward.”

Dalton is currently second in the Super2 standings for Tickford and drove in three main game events as a wildcard this year.

“I’m excited to be joining Erebus for the enduros in 2026 and pairing with Cooper,” said Dalton.

“They’ve shown yet again this year they know how to perform at Bathurst, and I know Cooper has unfinished business there, so we’re going to give it absolutely everything.”

Hughes continues with the team after making his Enduro Cup debut alongside Jack Le Brocq at Erebus in 2025.

“The guys and girls at Erebus have so much heart and somehow always find a way to pull something out exactly when it’s needed,” he said.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be for the 2026 enduros and I can’t wait to get into it with Jobe and see what we can do.”