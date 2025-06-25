The Fun Cup is a one-make class featuring space frame chassis machines wearing replica Volkswagen Beetle bodies and fitted with 1.8-litre, 130bhp VW petrol engines.

National series are held throughout Europe and combine for the annual endurance race at the famed Spa circuit, with around 130 cars taking part.

Hazelwood has been named in a TFH Hire entry alongside Josh Thomas, Diesel Thomas and Des Collier for the July 4-6 event.

The Dick Johnson Racing co-driver currently competes in the Trans Am Series with TFH Racing, having brought the sponsor to Erebus Motorsport last year.

Josh and Diesel Thomas are the sons of TFH founder Brett, while Collier also competes as part of the squad’s Trans Am program.