The Cromwell circuit could host a second Supercars event in New Zealand in 2026.

Supercars met with the Central Otago District Council late last year to discuss the possibility of an event at Highlands.

Although Christchurch has thrown its hat in the ring to host an event at Ruapuna, it’s widely thought that Highlands is the preferred option.

Speaking at the 69th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix, Quinn replied “yes” when asked if his circuit was any closer to hosting Supercars since talks began.

“What I thought would be an impossible task has sort of become possible,” said Quinn.

“From our point of view, we’ll make it happen — but from the Supercars side, it all seemed a little bit foreign and too much to handle and too awkward and not what we do.

“But I think as they’ve explored their product and decided that we need to make it more exciting and the television deal, all that stuff has prompted them to look at other options.”

Quinn already has Supercars at one of his North Island circuits, Taupō Motorsport Park, and ruled out Hampton Downs or Manfeild as options.

Now, he is waiting for the call from Supercars.

“They can’t do two rounds in the North Island, which is unfortunate — or a bit awkward,” he explained.

“Logistically it’s too difficult, so they’ve looked at the South Island and I think we’re in the box seat.

“So it’s really up to them to decide what they want to do. As I’ve said before, we are ready, willing, and able to support them and to have them here would be great.

“Personally, for me, it would be such a feather in my cap. It would just be a fitting end to a great life.”

Highlands Motorsport Park hosts the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix, which gets underway at 2:45pm AEDT.