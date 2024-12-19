Supercars met with the Central Otago District Council this week to discuss the possibility of an event at the figure-eight circuit in Cromwell.

“Supercars is constantly pursuing and evaluating opportunities to expand the sport’s reach, both in Australia and abroad,” Supercars said in a statement.

“New Zealand is home to an avid motorsport fan base, as evidenced by the sell-out success of the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 this past April, and no less than five Kiwi drivers on the current Supercars grid.

“There has been great interest among our stakeholders and supporters in a second Supercars event in the land of the long white cloud, which we will continue to explore alongside our ongoing efforts to sustain and grow the success of our event in Taupō.”

Rumours have swirled of a second New Zealand event for months off the back of a successful Supercars debut at Taupo Motorsport Park in the country’s central North Island.

Supercars is currently contracted to race at Taupo Motorsport Park until at least 2026.

The championship has never raced in the South Island before but has long been mooted for a double-header.

Supercars will return to Taupō from April 11-13, 2025 at the ITM Taupō Super400. Tickets and corporate experiences can be found at Supercars.com.

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship season gets underway February 21-23 with the Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park.