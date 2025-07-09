The Far North Queensland city will host the second round of the now-traditional northern swing for Supercars following last month’s Darwin Triple Crown.

There’s been a significant shake-up to the format for this year with racing to take place on all three days.

It kicks off on Friday afternoon with a 100-kilometre, single-stop sprint race.

That will be followed by a 200-kilometre, two-stop race on both Saturday and Sunday.

This is a single tyre compound round with only the Dunlop softs in action. The allocation of eight sets could prove tricky, too, given there is an additional 60 kilometres of racing compared to the Super440 events (which also have an eight-set allocation).

Broc Feeney heads to Townsville in excellent form, coming off the back of a clean sweep in Darwin and holding a commanding Sprint Cup points lead.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

However, a fortune-telling crocodile has already predicted that his winning streak will come to an end by choosing Ford as the manufacturer to beat this weekend.

When is the Townsville 500?

The seventh round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place in Townsville on July 11-13.

Supercars Townsville 500 schedule (all time local/AEST)

Friday July 11 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:20 7:40 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice 7:50 8:10 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 1 8:15 8:20 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 8:25 9:05 Super2 0:40 Practice 1 9:20 9:50 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 10:05 10:30 Sprint Challenge 0:25 Practice 1 10:40 11:00 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Qualifying 11:10 11:40 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 11:45 11:50 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 11:55 12:15 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 2 12:25 13:05 Super2 0:40 Practice 2 13:10 13:15 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 13:20 13:30 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 1 13:40 13:50 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 1 13:55 14:00 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 14:05 14:30 Sprint Challenge 0:25 Practice 2 14:40 14:55 TGRA GR CUP 0:15 Qualifying 15:00 15:05 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 15:40 1 lap after 16:43 Supercars 35 laps Race 1 Saturday July 12 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:25 Promoter 0:25 Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk 7:35 8:05 Sprint Challenge 0:30 Qualifying 8:15 1 lap after 08:33 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Race 1 8:45 1 lap after 09:08 TGRA GR CUP 0:25 Race 1 9:15 9:20 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 9:25 9:45 Super2 0:20 Qualifying Race 1 9:50 9:55 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 10:00 10:10 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 2 10:20 10:30 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 2 10:35 10:45 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 10:50 1 lap after 11:13 Sprint Challenge 0:25 Race 1 11:25 1 lap after 11:48 V8 SuperUtes 0:25 Race 2 11:55 12:00 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 12:05 12:40 Supercars 0:35 Top Ten Shootout 12:40 12:50 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 12:55 1 lap after 13:23 TGRA GR CUP 0:30 Race 2 13:35 1 lap after 14:13 Super2 0:40 Race 1 14:20 14:25 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 15:00 1 lap after 16:48 Supercars 70 laps Race 2 Sunday July 13 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:25 Promoter 0:25 Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk 7:55 1 lap after 08:38 Sprint Challenge 0:25 Race 2 8:50 1 lap after 09:08 V8 SuperUtes 0:15 Race 3 9:15 9:20 Promoter 0:10 Track Crossing 9:25 9:45 Super2 0:15 Qualifying Race 2 9:50 9:55 Promoter 0:45 Track Crossing 10:00 10:10 Supercars 0:25 Q1 Race 3 10:20 10:30 Supercars 0:40 Q1 Race 3 10:30 10:45 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 10:55 1 lap after 11:13 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Race 4 11:25 1 lap after 11:48 TGRA GR CUP 0:25 Race 3 11:55 12:00 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 12:05 12:40 Supercars 0:35 Top Ten Shootout 12:40 12:50 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 12:55 1 lap after 13:18 Sprint Challenge 0:25 Race 3 13:35 14:15 Super2 0:40 Race 2 14:20 14:25 Promoter 0:05 Track Crossing 14:45 1 lap after 16:48 Supercars 70 laps Race 3

Darwin Triple Crown Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, July 11

Practice 1 – 9:20am (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 11:10am (30 mins)

Qualifying for Race 1 – 1:20pm

Race 1 – 3:40pm (35 laps)

Saturday, July 12

Qualifying for Race 2 – 10:00am

Top 10 Shootout – 12:05pm

Race 2 – 3:00pm (70 laps)

Sunday, July 13

Qualifying for Race 3 – 10:00am

Top 10 Shootout – 12:05pm

Race 3 – 2:45pm (70 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Townsville 500.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will have another 10 minutes to set the first five rows of the grid.

Races 2 and 3 will use a combination of Format 3 and a Top 10 Shootout to set the grid. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of another 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

That single-lap dash will then determine the first five rows of the grid.

Is the Townsville 500 on free-to-air?

There will be live coverage of the Supercars Townsville 500 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days. Seven will carry live, free-to-air coverage on Saturday and Sunday only, meaning Friday’s race is exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

How to live stream the Townsville 500

The Townsville 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will also be on 7Plus.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Darwin Triple Crown broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, July 11

Foxtel/Kayo – 9:00am

Saturday, July 12

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:30am

Seven/7Plus – 12:00pm

Sunday, July 13

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:00am

Seven/7Plus – 12:00pm

Will there be live updates from the Townsville 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Townsville 500 thanks to Mobil 1.

Townsville 500 ticket details

Tickets for the Townsville 500 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Townsville 500 weather forecast

The forecast is currently for dry conditions with maximum temperatures in the mid-20s across the Townsville 500 weekend.

What are the Townsville 500 support categories?

Supercars will headline the Townsville 500 joined by Super2, Michelin Sprint Challenge, V8 SuperUtes and the GR Cup.