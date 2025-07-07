That’s according to a psychic crocodile engaged by Supercars to pick the winner during pre-event PR activities at Townsville’s Billabong Sanctuary.

Krakatoa, a 5.2 metre, 800kg telepathic terror, selected Ford over GM by leaping for a stick sporting a tasty treat and a Blue Oval flag.

The chicken chomping clairvoyant was also confronted with a choice of Australia or New Zealand for the Pro Bull Riding support event and gave the locals the nod.

While it’s unclear if Krakatoa is across the nuance of the Gen3 parity saga and other relevant factors, Billabong Sanctuary GM Cam Griffiths is backing in the meaty medium.

“We use Krakotoa to predict the State of Origin and generally he comes up pretty much honest, he picked every game last year,” said Griffiths.

“He missed out on the last one so we thought we’d put it to the test for the Supercars on the weekend and for the Bull Riding.”

Ford drivers have won the three most recent Townsville races, with Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert splitting the wins last year and Anton De Pasquale triumphing on Sunday in 2023.

Championship leader Broc Feeney, however, enters the weekend on a run of five-straight wins for Chevrolet.

Supercars is promoting a diverse array of entertainment for fans at this weekend’s Townsville event alongside the traditional on-track action.

That includes Professional Bull Riding and a showcase of drift cars, burnouts and dyno runs under the banner of ‘Summernats Goes Troppo’.