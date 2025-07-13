WAU will lead Toyota’s landmark entry to Supercars next season and is currently developing the Supra body shape and V8 engine.

That development has been carefully guarded from the public, though, with no insightful updates on its progress to this point.

The team has long maintained that it wants a car on track early in the second half of this year. Now co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw has now offered a more specific timeline – the end of August.

“We’re hoping got get the Toyota on track for close to the end of August,” Walkinshaw told Fox Sports during the NTI Townsville 500 broadcast.

“Then we’ll start going through our testing procedures and have it ready for the beginning of the season next year.”

WAU is planning to build two brand new Supra race cars for next season, while it has already earmarked chassis WR29, currently a Mustang, to be turned into a spare Supra.

Chaz Mostert had been racing that car since the beginning of the year, before swapping back to his 2023/2024 chassis, WR28, for this weekend’s Townsville event.

There will be six Supras on the Supercars grid next season with the four-car Brad Jones Racing outfit making the switch from GM to Toyota.