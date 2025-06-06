GM signed Moore in March in the wake of Triple Eight’s sensational deal to switch to Ford in 2026.

Triple Eight immediately indicated that Moore would be unable to start with GM for 12 months, with a six month notice period and a six month non-compete needing to be served.

Speedcafe revealed late last month that Triple Eight had made a peace offering that could end the standoff.

Moore will be employed by GM and work closely with Team 18, which is set to take over from Triple Eight as the Chevrolet homologation team.

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt confirmed a sign-off on terms is close.

“I think it has got to be signed off yet, but it’s very, very close,” he said when asked by Speedcafe of Moore’s situation.

“There’ll be conditions around that, etcetera, I’m not sure what they all are – Adrian [Burgess] and Jamie do that part – but it’s pretty close.”

Sitting alongside Schwerkolt in a press conference at Wanneroo, Jamie Whincup confirmed the July intention.

“We’re working towards that mid-July date,” Whincup said.

“It’s not signed off yet, but that’s what we’re all working towards and that’s the intention.”

Whether or not those conditions will include a restriction on Moore attending events in the immediate aftermath of the changeover is unclear.

GM has flagged plans for Moore to lead a united ‘Team Chevy’ approach, which will include data sharing between Camaro squads.

Schwerkolt is eager to take over the homologation team status, which is a major milestone in the history of his Melbourne-based team.

“We’re just gearing up, ready to take the baton from Jamie next door,” he said.

“He has got the keys at the moment for when things get released over to us… but there’s a lot of discussion and that’s all going well.

“We have got a CAD designer onboard, we have got a few things all in place, so hopefully about mid-July we’ll start.”