GM pounced on Moore in the wake of Triple Eight’s shock defection to Ford for 2026, signing him to lead the technical side of its new in-house motorsport efforts.

That came amid what was claimed as a wider poaching raid by GM on Triple Eight staff that the team alleged was masterminded by Roland Dane and left its new ownership group seething.

Triple Eight subsequently insisted it would force Moore to sit through a six-month notice period and a six-month non-compete clause before he could join GM.

Amid a cooling of relations, it’s understood the team has now made somewhat of a peace offering that could unlock Moore as soon as his notice period finishes.

“We’re not in the business of hurting anybody. GM, Jeromy, we want good relations with everyone,” Triple Eight co-owner Earl Evans told Speedcafe.

“Contracts are contracts, you like them to be honoured, but if you want a release from the contract then at the end of the day it’s somewhat ‘pay to play’.

“But we want to do the right thing, and the ball is in GM’s court. We think they’ll come back to us with a positive result that will allow Jeromy to move on when his sixth months is up.”

Moore is in the meantime continuing to work at Triple Eight’s Brisbane headquarters with involvement in its 2025 racing program, as well as its non-motorsport projects.

“He comes in every day, he’s been great. Very professional,” said Evans of Moore, who is no longer part of the team’s travelling race crew.

“As Jamie [Whincup] has said, if it doesn’t work out [at GM], we’d have him back tomorrow. He’s been a great employee, he’s a brilliant engineer and a good fella.”

Moore’s current position is just part of what appears an awkward puzzle as Triple Eight simultaneously continues to act as GM’s homologation team while preparing for its Ford future.

Evans, though, says efforts to hand over the GM HT duties to Team 18 and take on the Ford work from current HT Dick Johnson Racing are on track.

“All parties are working closely together. We’re working closely with Team 18 and DJR are working closely with us,” he said.

“We’re racing against each other, so there’s professional boundaries, but I think it’s incumbent on everyone to work together, for the sport and for all the teams the manufacturers represent.”